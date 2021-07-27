Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Basketball
Tokyo Olympics: Basketball LIVE, July 27, Day 2 —Team USA Women's Basketball kick off their campaign — Updates, score, results, blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Basketball on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Join us as we witness Team USA's campaign for a record 5th straight gold in the Olympics. The team led by the legendary Sue Bird is all set to go up against contenders Nigeria. We are looking forward to an exciting game filled with some of the best talents the game has ever witnessed.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 4:55 AM GMT
USA Lead 14-11!
Team USA lead Nigeria 14-11 with 3:42 seconds to go in the first quarter with Diana Taurasi leading the scoring with 5 points.
- 27 July 2021 4:50 AM GMT
US Kick off their campaign against Nigeria!
The USA Women's Basketball team led by the legendary Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are all set to kick off their campaign against Nigeria.
