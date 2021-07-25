Basketball
Tokyo Olympics: Basketball LIVE, July 25, Day 2 —Team USA Men's Basketball kick off their campaign — Updates, score, results, blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Basketball on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Join us as we witness Team USA's campaign for a third straight gold in the Olympics. The team led by the legendary Kevin Durant is all set to go up against contenders France, led by three-time Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert. We are looking forward to an exciting game filled with some of the best talents the game has ever witnessed.
Stay tuned with us!
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 12:51 PM GMT
United States go into the half leading France 45-37
Team USA rallied late in the second half to maintain their lead, despite France increasing the tempo and playing better.
- 25 July 2021 12:49 PM GMT
Holiday hits a three!
NBA Champion Jrue Holiday with a clutch three as the shot clock winds down.
- 25 July 2021 12:48 PM GMT
Offensive foul called on Tatum
Break off play with an offensive foul called on Jayson Tatum after he barreled into a French player.
- 25 July 2021 12:46 PM GMT
Zach Lavine enters the game in style
Zach Lavine has 5 points after shortly entering the game, with a three pointer and a runaway bucket after Draymond's steal.
- 25 July 2021 12:44 PM GMT
Gobert takes advantage of team USA's small ball lineup
Rudy Gobert stuffed it after taking advantage of the smaller Holiday on him, Batum's passing has opened the game up for France ( 33- 37 US)
- 25 July 2021 12:41 PM GMT
Nicholas Batum with a great save and dime to Gobert!
LA Clippers star Nicholas Batum with an amazing hustle play by not only saving the ball but passing it back to Gobert for the easy dunk. Hustle plays like this are the ones that usually win you a game.
- 25 July 2021 12:39 PM GMT
Middleton looking rusty
Recently crowned NBA champion Khris Middleton looking a little rusty due to the wear and tear he faced this season along with a lack of rest.
- 25 July 2021 12:35 PM GMT
US up with 5:24 to go in the quarter
US maintaining the lead with lesser than six minutes to go with stars like Durant and Booker still finding their groove. We are in for an exciting end to the quarter.
- 25 July 2021 12:32 PM GMT
Lillard with yet another three!
It's truly Dame Time in Tokyo with Lillard hitting yet another three.
- 25 July 2021 12:31 PM GMT
Rudy Gobert makes his presence known
Rudy Gobert with a beautiful spin move and dunk ( 25-30 US)