Pro Basketball League unveils Season 5 details

The Pro Basketball League unveiled exciting details of its upcoming Season 5 in Mumbai on Monday.

In collaboration with the Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA), the league promises to be its biggest edition yet.

The new season, scheduled from December 13-23, will feature a total of 13 teams – 8 men’s teams and 5 women’s teams. This marks the first-ever inclusion of a women’s division, making the league more inclusive and giving equal opportunities to women athletes.

The tournament will witness 44 matches played over 11 consecutive days, with each match lasting an hour and delivering six hours of live basketball action daily.

All matches will be hosted in indoor stadiums with full broadcast infrastructure, with Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, Pune serving as the central venue.

The league also confirmed that it will continue its professional player auction, allowing franchises to strategically build their teams and ensuring that talented players receive recognition and fair value.

Speaking at the conference, Anirudh Pole said, “Season 5 is going to be a turning point for the Pro Basketball League. With the addition of women’s teams, we are creating a platform that is equal, inclusive, and inspiring. Our aim is to make Maharashtra the epicenter of Indian basketball, and this season is a big step in that direction.”

Rannvijay Singha, who will be actively involved as the host and face of the league, added, “Basketball has an energy that connects instantly with the youth. I am thrilled to be part of a league that not only promotes talent but also entertains fans in such an exciting format. This season will be full of action, drama, and passion.”

With Suniel Shetty and Rannvijay Singha as the official faces of the league, Season 5 is expected to break new records in both reach and impact. With strong broadcast plans in progress, digital-first strategies, and the addition of a women’s division, the Pro Basketball League Season 5 is set to deliver a bigger, better, and more inclusive sporting experience for fans, players, sponsors, and partners alike.