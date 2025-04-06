Indian men's basketball team climb up five places in FIBA World Rankings

The Indian men's basketball team jumped five places to be ranked 76th in the FIBA World Rankings, thanks to their brilliant performance at the Final FIBA Asian Qualifier late last month.

The Indian team is among the highest jumpers in the latest update of the world rankings on March 28th. They have also overtaken Indonesia to now ranked 15th in the continental rankings.

Indian men had a good outing last month as they booked their place for the FIBA Asian Cup 2025 after topping their west zone group at the qualifier with two wins, including a narrow victory over a higher-ranked Bahrain.

This will be India's 11th consecutive appearance at the FIBA Asia Cup, and the team will be aiming to build on this momentum and cross the group stage hurdle after a long wait of 10 years.

The Draw is scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Saudi Arabia, by virtue of being the hosts, have opted to be placed in Pot 1 for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025. #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/OzsUAFwDF8 — FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) April 4, 2025

After the continental qualification, sixteen teams have booked their place for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17.

The draw for the same is scheduled to take place on April 8. The Indian team are seeded in the Pot-Four and are the highest-ranked team in their pot.