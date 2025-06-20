Piyush and Taarushee representing India at Basketball Without Borders Asia 2025

India’s rising basketball talents, Piyush Choudhary and Taarushee Tarun, are competing at the prestigious Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2025 camp, organized by the NBA and FIBA.

The camp is currently underway in Singapore from June 19 to 22. The top 30 players aged 17 in both boys and girls categories are part of this four-day camp, which underlines a community outreach.

This was the second time that this camp was held in Singapore after the 2010 edition. The campers will also take part in life skills, leadership development, and social responsibility programming.

The 'rising star' to global representation

Both the Indian youngsters had shown immense improvement in the domestic youth circuit, which was noticed by this scheme and hence provided them a platform to further enhance their skills and earn a positive international exposure.

Piyush has represented his state, Rajasthan, for over three years and has six years of competitive experience. He has already earned five medals at national tournaments, including three golds at the Youth and Junior National Championships in 2024.

Meanwhile, Taarushee Tarun, a 16-year-old power forward from Karnataka, is among India’s top young basketball prospects. She was selected for the Indian U18 Indian National Camp in 2024.

Taarushee was also named the MVP at the Under-16 Nationals in Kolkata last year, which also helped to claim the prestigious Khelo India Scholarship for 2025, recognizing her as an emerging national talent.

Rising basketball talents Piyush Choudhary and Taarushee Tarun (in pic) have been selected to participate in the prestigious 'Basketball Without Borders' (BWB) Asia 2025, which is organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and International #Basketball Federation… pic.twitter.com/HuN6ieMhoQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 20, 2025

A few Indian stars have previously participated in these camps, and one of them is the former Indian captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who was also the MVP of his camp held in New Delhi in 2008.

What is Basketball Without Borders

Basketball Without Borders (BWB) is a basketball instructional camp organized by the National Basketball Association (NBA) in conjunction with FIBA.

It presents itself as a “basketball development and community outreach program that unites young basketball players to promote the sport and encourage positive social change in the areas of education, health, and wellness.”

Launched in 2001, BWB has staged 77 camps in 51 cities across 33 countries and six continents. The program has reached more than 4,572 campers from 142 different countries.

In addition, 141 of these young stars have also played in the biggest basketball leagues in the world, NBA and WNBA.

