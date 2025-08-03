FIBA Asia Cup 2025: Recap of Indian Basketball Team’s qualifying journey

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025, Asia’s biggest continental basketball championship, is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17, 2025.

A total of 16 national teams will compete in this prestigious tournament, including host Saudi Arabia. Among the final list of qualified teams is India, whose journey to the main tournament was anything but easy.

India’s path to qualification was a rollercoaster. After a disappointing group stage campaign in the Qualifiers, the Indian men’s basketball team showed grit and resilience in the Final Qualifying Tournament.

The successful turnaround ensured India’s 11th consecutive FIBA Asia Cup appearance, a streak that began in 2001.

Overview of the qualification format of FIBA Asian Cup 2025

The FIBA Asia Cup qualification process consisted of two key phases:

Pre-Qualifiers (2022) – This stage involved lower-ranked teams competing for entry into the main qualifiers. India, being among the stronger basketball nations in Asia, did not participate in this round.

Qualifiers (2024–2025) – A total of 24 teams were divided into six groups of four. Each team played home-and-away matches within its group. The top two teams from each group (12 total) qualified directly for the FIBA Asia Cup. The third-placed teams entered a separate Final Qualifying Tournament for the remaining four spots.

India’s campaign started in the main Qualifiers, where their early form placed their Asia Cup hopes in jeopardy.

India in Group E: struggles and a lone victory

India was placed in Group E, along with Iran, Qatar, and Kazakhstan - three strong West Asian teams with established basketball programs.

Throughout six matches, India registered one win and five losses.

Win: The high point came at home in Chennai, where India defeated Kazakhstan 88–69, breaking a long losing streak in FIBA international play. This was India's first win in a major qualifier in several years and served as a morale boost.

Losses: The team struggled in its other games, suffering two defeats each to Iran and Qatar, and one away loss to Kazakhstan. These results left India with a 1–5 record, placing them third in Group E.

Only the top two teams from each group advanced directly to the FIBA Asia Cup. Thus, India had to take a longer route through the Final Qualifying Tournament to keep its Asia Cup dream alive.

Final qualifying tournament: India tops group H

The Final Qualifying Tournament featured the third-placed teams from each group, split into two groups (G and H). India was placed in Group H, along with Iraq and host nation Bahrain. The matches were played in Manama, Bahrain, in March 2025.

The qualification criteria was simple: the top two teams from each group would qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

India vs Iraq

India began their campaign with a dominant performance, defeating Iraq 97–77. The team showcased improved chemistry, ball movement, and sharp outside shooting. The 20-point win gave India a significant advantage in group standings.

India vs Bahrain

In the crucial final group match against hosts Bahrain, India faced a tougher challenge. Bahrain, backed by the home crowd, pushed India to the limit. However, the Indian side held its nerve in the fourth quarter to clinch a narrow 81–77 victory. The win not only ensured qualification but also gave India the top spot in Group H with a 2–0 record.

By topping their group, India officially qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, joining Iraq, Chinese Taipei, and Guam as the final four qualifiers.

India is now drawn in Group C alongside former champions China, consistent contenders Jordan, and hosts Saudi Arabia. With the top two teams and the four best third-placed sides advancing to the next stage, India faces a tough challenge.

The tournament kicks off on August 5 in Jeddah.