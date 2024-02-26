India faces formidable Iran, aims for first win in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

India will be searching for its first win in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers when it takes on the formidable Iran in the Group E clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi on Monday.



The Asia Cup comprising a total of 24 countries, divided into six groups, are competing in a round-robin qualifying tournament till February next year. The Indian team is placed in Group E of the qualifiers along with Qatar, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Last week, the national side went down to a much higher-ranked Kazakhstan in its group opener in Astana.

The Indian team has been undergoing a focused and preparatory training camp at the National Sports Centre in Chennai for the first time since January for ongoing the Asia Cup qualifier.

Coached by Serbian Veselin Matic and a team of support staff comprising of strength and conditioning trainers, two physiotherapists and assistant coaches- this six-week training camp has helped players prepare well.

The Coach is impressed with the team's competitive spirit and is banking on home support and conditions to get the much-anticipated points table.

Led by Amritpal Singh, the Indian team had started strong against Kazakhstan with point guard M Arvind Kumar doing the bulk of the scoring and centre Palpreet Singh Brar impressing on both ends of the court.

Speaking on the eve of the match, captain Amritpal Singh said, “There were a few learnings from the game against Kazakhstan and we are looking forward to putting our best foot forward in front of our supporters.”

Even though these are early days in the round-robin stage, Indians would want to score as many points at home and are well aware that Iran won’t be an easy opponent.

Qatar is the fourth team in the group and all teams will play against each other home and away with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the Asia Cup next year. The third team in the group will get another chance to qualify through the final qualifying tournament.

The Indian team: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, M Arvind Kumar, Muin Bek H, Pranav Prince, Amritpal Singh, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Palpreet Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vaishak K Manoj, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, P Baladaneshwar