Basketball player Hardik Rathi dies after an iron pole collapses during practice

In a tragic incident in Rohtak, a 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, lost his life after an iron pole collapsed on him during practice on Tuesday.

Playing on a local court, Hardik was doing a shadow practice with a basketball pole, and when he tried to hang on the net for a dunk, the pole collapsed and landed straight into his chest.

The local people ran toward him for the rescue, but according to reports, the impact was such brutal that Hardik lost his life in the incident.

Hardik has recently represented Haryana at the Youth National Basketball Championship in Puducherry and was named a rising star in his locality.

This is not a one-off incident in Haryana, as just a few days back, a similar kind of pole collapsed on a basketball court happened in Bahadurgarh.

In that incident, a player named Aman was injured after the collapse and was admitted to a local hospital, but then died during the treatment.