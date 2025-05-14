FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India drawn in Group D with Qatar, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia

The Indian men’s basketball team has drawn in Group D alongside hosts Qatar, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia in the Asia-Oceania Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.

The draw was held at Alhazm in Doha on May 13. The qualifiers for the Asia-Oceania region will begin from November 2025 to March 2027. The matches will be held in six windows over 15 months across all FIBA regions.

A total of 80 teams from the four FIBA regions of Africa (16 teams), the Americas (16 teams), Asia and Oceania (16 teams), and Europe (32 teams) will be competing for 32 World Cup spots.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the next round.

Qatar, under being the hosts, has automatically qualified for the second round and the FIBA World Cup. The other three teams from Group D will be vying for the remaining two spots.

World No. 29 Lebanon are the top-ranked team in Group D. Saudi Arabia are world No. 65, followed by India at world No. 76 and Qatar, ranked 87. Matches will be played on a home-and-away basis in six windows.

India has yet to qualify for the FIBA World Cup in 19 previous editions and will hope to break new ground when the qualification cycle begins on November 24, 2025.

Road to Qatar 2027 starts here for Asia! 👀



Fire match-ups awaiting us in #FIBAWC Asian Qualifiers 🔥#StepItUp pic.twitter.com/huxfB3y2fK — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) May 13, 2025

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers draw

Asia-Oceania

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Guam

Group B: Japan, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei

Group C: Iran, Jordan, Syria, Iraq

Group D: Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, India, Qatar.