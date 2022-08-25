:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

FIBA World Cup Qualifiers- India v Jordan- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE action from India v Jordan match of FIBA Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Indian basketball team
X

Indian basketball team for 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-25T22:45:15+05:30

Indian cagers take on Jordan in the first game of Round 2 of FIBA Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan has beaten India in past and India is without their captain Bhriguvanshi who was injured during 3x3 Asia Cup.

A tough night awaits India.


Stay Tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Basketball Federation of India FIBA Basketball 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X