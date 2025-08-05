FIBA Asia Cup 2025: India fall short in overtime thriller against Jordan

The Indian men’s basketball team came agonizingly close to scripting a memorable upset before falling 91-84 to Jordan in overtime in their FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C opener on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Ranked 76th in the world, India held their own against 35th-ranked Jordan throughout a fiercely contested game.

The teams were tied 80-80 at the end of regulation time but Jordan pulled ahead in overtime, led by Dar Tucker’s 30-point outburst and Hashem Abbas’ all-round brilliance.

India led 80-76 with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter, thanks to strong contributions from Arvind Muthu Krishnan, Pranav Prince, Harsh Dagar (12 points each), Pratyanshu Tomar (11 points), and captain Muin Bek Hafeez (10 points).

But Jordan's experience came through in crunch time, as they scored the final four points to force overtime.

In added time, Abbas took charge with a quick six-point burst, while Tucker’s free throws and Freddy Ibrahim’s late shots sealed the result. Jordan’s comeback win gave them the early edge in Group C, while India’s long wait for a FIBA Asia Cup victory - dating back to 2015 - continues.

The game began with Jordan taking an 18-14 lead after the first quarter, but India responded with an 8-0 run in the second to level the scores at 38-38 at halftime. The back-and-forth nature of the game continued into the third, as Jordan edged ahead again before India clawed back in the fourth.

Tuesday’s performance also marked India’s closest-ever margin of defeat against Jordan in eight head-to-head meetings at the senior level. Their previous encounters had typically seen wider margins, making this result a sign of the team's improving competitiveness.

Despite the loss, India's spirited play was highlighted by clutch moments from their young core - Manpreet Singh’s energy, Amaan Sandhu’s interior presence, and timely three-pointers from Prince and Muin helped keep momentum alive deep into the contest.

Only the group winners directly advance to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams battle it out in the playoff round for a place in the last eight.

India’s best-ever finish at the Asia Cup came half a century ago in 1975, when they finished fourth.

The team next faces Asian powerhouse China on Thursday, followed by hosts Saudi Arabia on Saturday in what could be a crucial encounter to stay in the hunt.