Basketball
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier: India loses 50-63 to Kazakhstan- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian men's basketball team lost 50-63 in the opening game of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan.
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier LIVE: The Indian men's team will take on Kazakhstan in the first game of the 2025 Asia Cup qualifier.
India is placed in Group E of the tournament along with Qatar, Iran, and Kazakhstan.
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2024 3:43 PM GMT
Kazakhstan wins it!
The Indian team will be gutted to lose the game after a brilliant start for them. Kazakhstan outplayed India and the visitors are guilty of playing poorly.
- 23 Feb 2024 3:28 PM GMT
With five minutes to go, India has nine points to cover.
India is trailing 41-50 at the moment and they have five points to cover the deficit.
- 23 Feb 2024 3:19 PM GMT
India is falling behind by 11 points.
Indian team is behind by 11 points and Kazakhstan have the advantage.
- 23 Feb 2024 2:59 PM GMT
24' India equalizes.
Muthu Krishnan comes up the goods as India makes it 31-31.
- 23 Feb 2024 2:43 PM GMT
HALF TIME: Kazakhstan 31-26 India
India played poorly in the second quarter as they lost balls continuously to surrender the lead while Kazakhstan capitalized on it to lead 31-26 after the first half.
- 23 Feb 2024 2:30 PM GMT
15' Sekhon puts India ahead.
India takes the lead against with a two-pointer from Sekhon as he makes the score 21-19.
- 23 Feb 2024 2:09 PM GMT
5' Kazakhstan takes the lead.
The Indian team has been complacent in the last three minutes as Kazakhstan scores five points on a trot.
India 7-8 Kazakhstan