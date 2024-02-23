Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier: India loses 50-63 to Kazakhstan- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian men's basketball team lost 50-63 in the opening game of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan.

Indian men's basketball team will take on Kazakhstan in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifier.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Feb 2024 3:44 PM GMT

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier LIVE: The Indian men's team will take on Kazakhstan in the first game of the 2025 Asia Cup qualifier.

India is placed in Group E of the tournament along with Qatar, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-02-23 13:30:18
