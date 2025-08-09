FIBA Asia Cup 2025: India crash out of tournament after loss to Saudi Arabia

The Indian men's basketball team went down in tame fashion to Saudi Arabia in their third Group C match at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

As as result of this outcome, India has failed to progress beyond their group.

Final score: India 59 - 84 Saudi Arabia



Having gone down to Jordan and then China in their first two games, India went into the game against Saudi Arabia (world No. 65) faced with a must-win scenario to stay in the hunt to progress beyond their group.

And this desire to put up a fight was visible in their actions in the first quarter as they matched their opponent's every move and closed the quarter ahead of Saudi Arabia at 25-24.

Thereafter, however, Saudi Arabia switched gears and played an outstanding second quarter, scoring 21 points while allowing India just 6.

India did claw back in quarter three, scoring 18, but Saudi Arabia continued to pull ahead, scoring 21 points for the second consecutive quarter.

Left with plenty to do in the final quarter, India eventually ran out of steam and succumbed 59-84 at the final whistle.

Three consecutive losses means India has now exited the tournament.