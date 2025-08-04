FIBA Asia Cup 2025: India aiming for continental breakthrough – Preview

The 31st edition of the FIBA Asia Cup will tip off on August 5, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, bringing together 16 of Asia and Oceania’s top basketball nations.

Returning to Saudi Arabia for the first time since 1997, the tournament promises high-intensity competition and provides a major platform for emerging basketball nations to assert themselves.

Tournament overview: Format, venue, and teams

The tournament will be held at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Jeddah, a state-of-the-art venue with over 15,000 seating capacity.

Teams are divided into four groups of four. Each team plays three group-stage matches.

The group winners will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while second- and third-placed teams will enter a play-in round to fight for the remaining quarterfinal spots.

The fourth-placed teams will be eliminated after the group stage.

Participating Nations

Group A: Australia, Qatar, South Korea, Lebanon

Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria, Iran

Group C: China, India, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, Philippines

India’s history at FIBA Asia Cup

India has a long-standing connection with the FIBA Asia Cup, having featured in 26 of the previous 30 editions.

The team made its debut in the tournament's third edition in 1965 and has missed only four editions since the competition began in 1960. India’s best performance came in 1975, when they finished fourth in Bangkok.

However, in recent years, the results have been modest finishing 14th in 2017 and 16th in 2022. Nevertheless, this year presents a chance to move beyond past limitations and test the depth of India’s evolving basketball program.

How did India qualify for 2025 FIBA Asia Cup?

India’s road to qualification saw its share of hurdles. After placing third in the regular qualifiers bolstered by a morale-boosting 88-69 win over Kazakhstan in Chennai, India was pushed into the Final Qualifying Tournament in Bahrain.

There, they defeated both Iraq (97-77) and Bahrain (81-77) to seal their 11th straight Asia Cup berth.

Young guns like Harsh Dagar and Pranav Prince, along with the experienced Muin Bek Hafeez, played key roles in that crucial phase.

India’s group stage schedule

August 5: India vs Jordan – 4:30 PM IST

August 7: India vs China – 1:30 PM IST

August 9: India vs Saudi Arabia – 8:30 PM IST

India faces a tough start against Jordan and China. Their final game versus hosts Saudi Arabia could prove decisive in determining whether they advance to the play-in round.

Group C preview

India finds itself in a challenging Group C at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, alongside China (World No. 30), Jordan (35), and hosts Saudi Arabia (65).

As the lowest-ranked side at 76, India enters as underdogs but carries growing momentum from recent qualifiers. The Asia Cup often delivers surprises, and India will aim to punch above its ranking.

China remains the group’s clear favourite. With 16 titles and a roster packed with seasoned CBA professionals, they bring experience and dominance despite recent dips, including a World Cup 2023 group-stage exit.

Jordan, meanwhile, has established itself as a tough, disciplined unit. After finishing fourth in 2022, they’ll look to build on that performance with their core led by Freddy Ibrahim and Ahmad Al-Dwairi.

Saudi Arabia, though lower in pedigree, has improved steadily through investment in infrastructure. Playing at home in Jeddah could make them dangerous, particularly in their clash against India - likely a decider for third place in the group.

India’s best chance to advance lies in defeating Saudi Arabia and putting up a strong fight against Jordan. The young squad’s success will hinge on rebounding, perimeter shooting, and defensive composure.

A spirited showing could earn them a play-in spot and take them one step closer to rewriting their Asia Cup narrative.

Players to watch out from India

India’s 12-man squad for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 features a strong mix of experienced names and promising newcomers. The final roster includes:

Palpreet Singh Brar (Captain), Muin Bek Hafeez, Pranav Prince, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Vaisakh K Manoj, Arvinder Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Princepal Singh, Harsh Dagar, Kanwar Gurbaj Singh Sandhu, Amaan Sandhu, and Pratyanshu Tomar.

With competition heating up in Group C, these five players are expected to play pivotal roles in India's campaign:

1. Palpreet Singh Brar

A seasoned center and the team’s most experienced player, Palpreet Singh Brar returns for his third Asia Cup. Now donning the captain’s armband, Brar brings leadership, physical strength, and composure to a relatively young side. His experience in high-pressure matches and presence in the locker room could be crucial for navigating India’s challenging group.

2. Muin Bek Hafeez

As one of the most versatile players in Indian basketball, Hafeez offers a strong presence on both ends of the court. Comfortable playing multiple positions, he brings tactical maturity, defensive tenacity, and facilitation skills. Having led the team in past tournaments, Hafeez will be central in anchoring India’s defense and initiating offensive transitions.

3. Pranav Prince

At just 22, Pranav Prince has already earned a reputation as a high-energy wing. Known for his athleticism, rebounding, and defensive hustle, he can guard multiple positions and contribute on fast breaks. His ability to drive to the basket and hit outside shots will be vital in breaking down tight defenses like China’s and Jordan’s.

4. Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan

A key figure in India’s qualification campaign, Arvind is a reliable guard with strong court vision and a cool temperament. His shooting and ball-handling under pressure will be especially important against elite defensive teams. Arvind is also expected to take on more playmaking duties and help control the game tempo.

5. Princepal Singh

Standing at 6’10”, Princepal Singh gives India much-needed size and interior presence. A former NBA Academy graduate, he adds international exposure, shot-blocking, and second-chance scoring. Against physically imposing teams like Saudi Arabia and China, Princepal’s ability to contest shots and crash the boards will be key to India’s chances.

Where to Watch FIBA Asia Cup 2025?

Basketball fans in India can catch the live action of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 through online streaming on the official Courtside 1891 platform.