Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Basketball
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying LIVE: Indian men's basketball team clinch a 21-10 win over Maldives- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the qualifying draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024.
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw LIVE: Indian men's and women's teams will fight in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the main draw.
Indian men's team will take on Maldives and Macau today while Indian women's team will take on Northern Mariana Islands.
Schedule:
India v Maldives: 10:40 AM IST
India v Macau: 1:30 PM IST
India v Northern Mariana Islands: 5:40 PM IST
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-03-27 04:50:41
- 27 March 2024 5:23 AM GMT
6' Pranav Prince gave India a big lead after converting two free throws
Indian men 12-6 Maldives
- 27 March 2024 5:20 AM GMT
5' A good conversion from Pranav Prince breaking in Maldives defence
Indian men 9-6 Maldives
- 27 March 2024 5:17 AM GMT
4' A two pointer from Maldives no.11 from left side
Indian men 5-4 Maldives
- 27 March 2024 5:14 AM GMT
3' India started with a very strong start with four one pointers
Indian men 4-0 Maldives
- 27 March 2024 5:05 AM GMT
Here is the day-1 schedule for the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup
Indian men 3*3 team will play 2 group games while a lone match for women's 3*3 today.
India Men v Maldives: 10:40 AM IST
India Men v Macau: 1:30 PM IST
India Women v Northern Mariana Islands: 5:40 PM IST
Next Story