Basketball

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying LIVE: Indian men's basketball team clinch a 21-10 win over Maldives- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the qualifying draw of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024.

X

Image Courtesy: Olympics

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 March 2024 5:40 AM GMT

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup qualifying draw LIVE: Indian men's and women's teams will fight in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 for a place in the main draw.

Indian men's team will take on Maldives and Macau today while Indian women's team will take on Northern Mariana Islands.

Schedule:

India v Maldives: 10:40 AM IST

India v Macau: 1:30 PM IST

India v Northern Mariana Islands: 5:40 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-27 04:50:41
BasketballBasketball Federation of India
