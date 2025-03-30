Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025: Indian men bow down to New Zealand in the quarterfinal -Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the knockout stage of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup
Indian men's 3*3 Basketball team progressed to the main draw of FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/FIBA YT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 March 2025 7:15 AM GMT

The Indian men's 3*3 basketball team was in action for their final hurdle at the knockout stage at the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Sunday.

The Indian team aimed to extend their dream run at the competition by reaching the semi-final for the first time, but their campaign ended in the first knockout match against the tough New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-03-30 06:15:32
FIBABasketballAsian Championship
