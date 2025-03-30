Basketball
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025: Indian men bow down to New Zealand in the quarterfinal -Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the knockout stage of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore.
The Indian men's 3*3 basketball team was in action for their final hurdle at the knockout stage at the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Sunday.
The Indian team aimed to extend their dream run at the competition by reaching the semi-final for the first time, but their campaign ended in the first knockout match against the tough New Zealand in the quarterfinals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 30 March 2025 7:10 AM GMT
Indian team's dream run ends in quarterfinals
Indian men's 3*3 team had a quarterfinal exit to New Zealand, who just find it too easy to score a flurry of 2-pointers from the edge of the circle as Indian squad could not match their physical strength.
This meant that the Indian team would have to wait for one more year to find their maiden semi-final appearance.
Final Score: India 11-21 New Zealand
- 30 March 2025 6:57 AM GMT
7' Kushal Singh scores a 2-poiner but India still trails by 6
India 11-17 New Zealand
- 30 March 2025 6:53 AM GMT
4' Dagar scores his first 2-pointer to reduce the deficit
India 7-10 New Zealand