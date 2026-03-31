FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: India look to improve best ever performance from last year – Preview

Indian 3x3 men's and women's basketball teams are heading to Singapore for the ninth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup from April 1 to 5.

This will be the fifth consecutive edition of the Asia Cup in Singapore, with the Indian men's team seeded 19th and the women's team 17th.

Both teams will start in the qualifying stage, which consists of four groups. The winners of each group will advance to the main draw, featuring 12 teams in each gender.

The Indian men's team had its best-ever outing last time, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and finishing as the sixth-best team in the competition.

However, due to fewer international matches, the team is ranked much lower in the world rankings and will start in the qualifying stage behind three higher-ranked teams.

On the other hand, the Indian women's team missed out on main draw last year and will be hoping to qualify this time, pipping two higher-ranked teams.

Indian Groups for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026

Men's Qualifying Group D - Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Hong Kong, India

Women's Qualifying Group B - Malaysia, Turkmenistan, India

If both teams reach the main draw, they will be placed in:

Men's Group A - New Zealand, Qatar, Qualifying Group D Winner

Women's Group B - Mongolia, New Zealand, Qualifying Group B Winner

Indian Squad for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026

Men: Pranav Prince, Harsh Dagar, Arvind Muthu, Kushal Singh

Women: Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, T. Darshini, Pushpa Senthilkumar

Indian Schedule of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026

April 1st

11:10 AM IST - Indian Men Vs Kazakhstan

2:15 PM IST - Indian Men Vs Hong Kong

5:45 PM IST - Indian Men Vs Bahrain

April 2nd

8:30 AM IST - India Women Vs Malaysia

9:45 AM IST - India Women Vs Turkmenistan

April 3rd

Men's Main Draw Group D action - 12:30 PM IST onwards

April 4th

Women's Main Draw Group B action - 12:30 PM IST onwards

April 5th

Knockout Stage - 11:00 AM IST onwards

Where to Watch?

All the action from the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup will be live-streamed on the FIBA 3x3 Official YouTube Channel.