Basketball
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: India look to improve best ever performance from last year – Preview
The ninth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup will take place in Singapore from April 1 to 5. All you need to know.
Indian 3x3 men's and women's basketball teams are heading to Singapore for the ninth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup from April 1 to 5.
This will be the fifth consecutive edition of the Asia Cup in Singapore, with the Indian men's team seeded 19th and the women's team 17th.
Both teams will start in the qualifying stage, which consists of four groups. The winners of each group will advance to the main draw, featuring 12 teams in each gender.
The Indian men's team had its best-ever outing last time, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and finishing as the sixth-best team in the competition.
However, due to fewer international matches, the team is ranked much lower in the world rankings and will start in the qualifying stage behind three higher-ranked teams.
On the other hand, the Indian women's team missed out on main draw last year and will be hoping to qualify this time, pipping two higher-ranked teams.
Indian Groups for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026
Men's Qualifying Group D - Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Hong Kong, India
Women's Qualifying Group B - Malaysia, Turkmenistan, India
If both teams reach the main draw, they will be placed in:
Men's Group A - New Zealand, Qatar, Qualifying Group D Winner
Women's Group B - Mongolia, New Zealand, Qualifying Group B Winner
Indian Squad for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026
Men: Pranav Prince, Harsh Dagar, Arvind Muthu, Kushal Singh
Women: Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Rani, T. Darshini, Pushpa Senthilkumar
Indian Schedule of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026
April 1st
11:10 AM IST - Indian Men Vs Kazakhstan
2:15 PM IST - Indian Men Vs Hong Kong
5:45 PM IST - Indian Men Vs Bahrain
April 2nd
8:30 AM IST - India Women Vs Malaysia
9:45 AM IST - India Women Vs Turkmenistan
April 3rd
Men's Main Draw Group D action - 12:30 PM IST onwards
April 4th
Women's Main Draw Group B action - 12:30 PM IST onwards
April 5th
Knockout Stage - 11:00 AM IST onwards
Where to Watch?
All the action from the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup will be live-streamed on the FIBA 3x3 Official YouTube Channel.