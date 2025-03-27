Basketball
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men take down higher ranked Philllipines, progresses to main draw - Blog, Scores
Catch all the Live action from the second day of the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore.
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 live: The Indian men's and women's basketball teams are to continue their campaigns at the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore on Thursday.
Both Indian teams will be playing their final group stage matches of the qualifying draw of the competition today.
The Indian women's team has two matches on the day, against Chinese Taipei and Guam, respectively, while the men's team will be in action in their final group match against the Philippines.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 27 March 2025 5:05 AM GMT
India won the match and advanced to the main draw of the competition
Indian men won all three of the qualifying group stage matches to book their spot in the main draw of the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup after 2 years.
India outshined the higher-ranked Phillippines in the final group match and will join China and Chinese Taipei in group B of the main draw, starting tomorrow.
Final Score: Indan men 21-11 The Phillippines
- 27 March 2025 5:01 AM GMT
9' Dagar finishes the game with a 2-pointer for the third time in a row
Indan men 21-11 The Phillippines
- 27 March 2025 4:56 AM GMT
8' India gains a big lead with just 2 minutes to go
Indian men 17-9 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:52 AM GMT
6' A good play from Dagar to score a 1-pointer and draw a foul on him
Indian men 14-9 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:48 AM GMT
5' Brilliant teamwork from the Indian team to win a couple of 1-pointers
Indian men 11-7 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:44 AM GMT
3' Another 2-pointer from the Indian team, keeping a slight lead in this tight contest
Indian men 7-6 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:38 AM GMT
2' Pranav adds another one to his tally, and this time it's a 2-pointer
Indian men 3-2 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:37 AM GMT
1' Pranav Prince starts the scoring for India with a 1-pointer, assisted by Harsh
Indian men 1-0 the Philippines
- 27 March 2025 4:20 AM GMT
Up next: Indian men Vs the Philippines at 10:05 AM IST
This will be the first meeting between the two sides, and the winner of this match will progress to the main draw of the competition.
- 27 March 2025 4:15 AM GMT
India faces back-to-back defeat, ending campaign in qualifying draw
Shreekala Rani of India had a good day as she used her pace to score some good 1-pointers, but she didn't get much support from others, which caused India their second consecutive loss in the tournament.
Final Score: Indian Women 13-17 Chinese Taipei