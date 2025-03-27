FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men take down higher ranked Philllipines, progresses to main draw - Blog, Scores

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 live: The Indian men's and women's basketball teams are to continue their campaigns at the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 in Singapore on Thursday.

Both Indian teams will be playing their final group stage matches of the qualifying draw of the competition today.

The Indian women's team has two matches on the day, against Chinese Taipei and Guam, respectively, while the men's team will be in action in their final group match against the Philippines.

Catch all the live updates here: