Baseball United signs two players from Philippines to compete in inaugural season

Baseball United today the signing of two top players from the Philippines. Lord Aragorn De Vera and Efril Ian Mercado will join the Mumbai Cobras, the first professional baseball team in the history of India.

The pair will become the first players born in the Philippines to play in a professional baseball league. The signings highlight both the league’s commitment to elevating top talent from across the world, as well as thegrowth of the game in the Philippines and within Filipino communities across the region.

Since its launch, Baseball United has quickly grown into a global platform for baseball fans across the world, with broadcasts reaching more than 100 countries and millions of households.

The Philippines has a long history with the sport, with organized baseball dating back more than a century and a strong presence in schools and national team competitions.

The Philippines’ National Baseball Team is currently ranked #24 in the world. There are nearly one million

Filipinos in the UAE.

“We are very excited to welcome Lord and Ian to Baseball United,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder. “They both are young, passionate players with tools and athleticism, and they’ve both represented their country very well over the years.

"Now, they are a part of history. Our Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, Eddie Diaz, and our baseball operations consultant in the Philippines, Vince Sagisi, both have done an outstanding job to make this happen. I can’t wait to see both Lord and Ian on the field in Dubai. And I can’t wait to watch the fans come out to support them," he added.

De Vera, 22, joins the Cobras as one of the Philippines’ top shortstops. A standout at De La Salle University, De Vera helped lead the Green Batters to the UAAP Season 85 championship and a runner-up finish in Season 86.

He has represented the Philippines in multiple international tournaments, including the Asian Baseball Championship and East Asian Baseball Cup, and was recently invited to a workout with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mercado, 24, from Tanauan City, Batangas, adds speed and power to the Cobras’ outfield. A left-handed batter from the University of the Philippines, Mercado was recognized as a “Best Hitter” during UAAP Season 87 and has competed with the Philippines National Team in international play.

Known for his athleticism and range in center field, he is regarded as one of the country’s most promising all-around players.

Sagisi will also join the Cobras as the team’s bullpen coach. Sagisi has had a storied career in Philippines baseball, most recently managing the National Team to a championship at the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) East Asia Baseball Cup last year.

Prior to that, he served as the Director of Baseball Operations for the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA). In addition, Sagisi spent 13 years as a scout for Major League Baseball.

“This is a historical moment not only for me, Lord, and Ian, but for the entire baseball community here in the Philippines,” said Sagisi.

“This momentous occasion gives hope to those young Filipino baseball players throughout our great country who dream of one day becoming a professional player. Now they know it can become a reality. Thank you Mr. Shaikh and Mr. Diaz for giving us this opportunity. We are honored to represent all Filipinos across the world, and we can’t wait to coach and play in front of all our Kababayans in Dubai. Maraming Salamat Po, Baseball United,” he added.

While several players of Filipino descent have reached Major League Baseball — including World Series champions Tim Lincecum and Addison Russell — no player born and developed in the Philippines has ever competed in a top professional league such as MLB, Japan’s NPB, or Korea’s KBO.

De Vera and Mercado will have that opportunity this November.

The Mumbai Cobras will take the field for the first time on November 14th in Dubai, as Baseball United begins its historic inaugural season.

The league will open with the “Subcontinent Series”, three games between Mumbai and the Karachi Monarchs. Overall, four teams - including the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons - will compete in a month-long season, with the top two teams advancing to the best-of-three championship, United Series, on December 12–14.

The games will be broadcast globally, with partners announced in the coming week.

The full Mumbai Cobras roster will be revealed Friday, September 19th.