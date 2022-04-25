Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Baseball-Softball
Ramachandra Reddy becomes Baseball Federation of India president
Ramachandra Reddy promised to work as a team to achieve success in future endeavours so as to promote the game
Ramachandra Reddy has been elected as the president of Baseball Federation of India during its Annual General Body Meeting.
Former international L Rajender was elected as general secretary, while T Padmanabhan became the treasurer.
About 20 state associations from across the country congregated at the Annual General Body Meeting which was held on Saturday.
