India’s super six: The country’s best baseball players are finally going pro

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced today the signing of three local Indian players and three Indian-American players, all of whom will compete on the Mumbai Cobras, the first professional baseball franchise in the history of India.

The Mumbai franchise will take center stage against the Karachi Monarchs when Baseball United kicks off its inaugural season on November 14th in Dubai.

The historic season will mark the first time a professional baseball league has ever played in the Middle East or South Asia.

The landmark milestone in Indian sports has been made even more significant with the inclusion of six Indians on the nation’s inaugural franchise, giving a global platform to the nation’s athletes, usually reserved only for cricket.

Among the players are three homegrown talents, all developed within India’s grassroots baseball community by local coaches and universities, as well as via Baseball United’s India Development Program.

“This is a historic moment for sport in India,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder.

“We know that cricket is king in India. But we believe that baseball is the country’s young prince. The core elements of the game are the same - you hit, catch, throw, and run.

There is also a significant amount of shared terminology. Once more, Indians learn the game, I know they will start to love the game. And one of the best ways to help people fall in love with baseball is through the Indian stars who will take the field for the Mumbai Cobras.

These young men - all with inspiring stories - will be some of the nation’s newest sports heroes.”

While overshadowed due to cricket’s overwhelming popularity, baseball has been steadily growing across the country.

The sport has been played in India for more than 50 years across 26 states - from Kerala in the South, to Punjab in the North, and with a stronghold of talent across Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra.

According to YouGov, there are 53 million avid baseball fans in India, with an average age of just 24 years old - one of the youngest fanbases in all of sports.

More than 500 schools and universities across India compete in baseball and softball, with Lovely University (LPU), a private university located in Phagwara, Punjab, winning this year’s All India Inter University Baseball Championship.

All three of the local Indian players were standout pitchers from this gold medal-winning team.

The three India-born players joining the Cobras:

Saurabh Gaikwad, 23, pitcher from Pangari in Satara District, Maharashtra. Gaikwad, whose parents are local farmers, has been playing baseball for the last 11 years.

He’s pitched in four University National Championships and several international tournaments, including pitching in Baseball United’s All-Star Showcase exhibition in November of 2023 and the Baseball United Arab Classic in 2024.

Gaikwad has been coached by Vishnu Kalel, Baseball United’s Baseball Development Manager in India, since 2014, and instructed by Carlos Mirabal, Manager of Global Baseball Operations for Baseball United, since 2019.

Akshay More, 21, a pitcher from Pune district, Maharashtra, where he lives with nearly 40 family members. He began playing baseball in 2019 after focusing on martial arts in his early childhood.

More’s first international experience was also at the Baseball United All-Star Showcase, after which he played in three University National Championships and the Baseball United Arab Classic.

More was named “Best Pitcher” in the All India Inter University Baseball Championship in 2023 and 2025. More has been coached by both Kalel and Mirabal since 2021.

Tushar Lalwani, 22, pitcher from Andheri West, Mumbai, whose single mother worked in a local call center, has been playing baseball for the last 6 years.

Lalwani began his athletic career as a cricketer, playing as an all-rounder, before transitioning to baseball in 2019. He pitched in four University National Championships, 4 federations National Championships, and also in the Baseball United Arab Classic in 2024.

Lalwani has been coached by both Kalel and Mirabal since 2021.

The three Indian-American players:

Karan Patel, 28, pitcher from Houston, Texas. Patel’s father - an avid cricketer - was born in Mumbai. Patel made history in 2019 by becoming the first player of Indian descent to be drafted by a Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 7th round of the draft after four years at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Patel pitched at the AA level with the Birmingham Barons and spent last year with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

He was the first overall draft pick by the Cobras in the inaugural Baseball United Draft in 2023.

Raul Shah, 31, a second baseman from Chatham, United Kingdom, was a member of the Great Britain National Team for the 2022 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

He spent four years at Johns Hopkins University and most recently played for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. He was a 9th-round pick by the Cobras in the inaugural Baseball United Draft in 2023.

Aaron Singh, 28, a shortstop from Artesia, California, spent four years at the University of Redlands, where he was all-conference, all-region, and All-American while earning the ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove at shortstop. Shah most recently played for the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League.

“This is such a big day in my life,” said Kalel. “I’ve always dreamed of helping baseball players in India reach the biggest stages. And now, thanks to the vision of Kash Shaikh and the entire team at Baseball United, that dream has come to life.

I learned about pitching from watching videos on YouTube 10 years ago. The first video I watched was actually about Mariano Rivera - one of Baseball United’s Co-Founders - and his amazing pitch, the “cutter.”

After that, I started working with local kids to teach them proper mechanics and techniques for pitching. And when I met Carlos Mirabal a few years later, he really took my training and coaching to another level. In 2022, when I first met Mr. Kash Shaikh, and he eventually offered me a job at Baseball United, it was a magical moment for me.

I cried that day with tears of joy. Then, when Mr. Kash and the team announced the Mumbai Cobras franchise one year later, that became another amazing milestone in my life.

Since then, there have been so many incredible moments through Baseball United. But today, as we announce three professional players whom I coached in my home state of Maharashtra for all of these years, today may be the biggest moment yet.

I can’t wait to see all the Mumbai Cobras jerseys on the fields and in the stands in Dubai.”

The Mumbai Cobras will take the field for the first time on November 14th at Baseball United Ballpark in Dubai, as the league begins its historic first season.

The league will open with the “Subcontinent Series”, three games between Mumbai and the Karachi Monarchs. Overall, four teams - including the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons - will compete in a month-long season, with the top two teams advancing to the best-of-three championship, United Series, on December 12–14.

The games will be broadcast globally, with partners announced in the coming weeks.

The full Mumbai Cobras roster will be revealed on Friday, September 19th.

For more information on Baseball United, visit baseballunited.com.