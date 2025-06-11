Baseball United, Tokyo Broadcasting System launch TRYOUT: PLAN D

Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, has announced a partnership with Tokyo Broadcast System (TBS), one of Japan’s leading broadcasters, to give young Japanese baseball prospects a shot at becoming professional players.

The competition series, called “TRYOUT: PLAN D,” will feature hundreds of prospects all competing for two roster spots on the Mid East Falcons, one of Baseball United’s founding franchises.

The winners will play for the Falcons later this year during Baseball United’s inaugural season in Dubai.

The series will be presented in collaboration with TBS’s iconic documentary program, バース・デイ (Birthday), known for its powerful storytelling and behind-the-scenes look at athletes' transformative journeys.

‘TRYOUT’ participants will endure several stages of competition, beginning in July and culminating in November. One pitcher and one batter will ultimately be selected through a series of intense challenges that measure baseball skill, mental toughness, physical fitness, and passion for the game. The winners will be announced just before the start of Baseball United’s first season, which begins on November 14 in Dubai, UAE.

“Japan is one of the greatest baseball nations in the world,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United.

“Baseball is engrained into the culture, history, and future of this country. And we know there are a lot of talented players that just need an opportunity to showcase their ability. TRYOUT is more than just a competition – it’s a celebration of culture, a catalyst of opportunity, and a testament of resilience. We are honored to collaborate with TBS and the legendary Birthday team to bring this vision to life.”

TRYOUT will begin airing in July on TBS linear and digital platforms, with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive footage shared across Baseball United’s global channels. The two winners will be officially introduced as members of the Mid East Falcons before the team’s game against the Karachi Monarchs, on Wednesday, November 19th.

"Our program, バース・デイ, has always sought to showcase the untold stories behind athletic greatness," said Hidemitsu Takahashi, Producer of the show from Tokyo Broadcasting System.

“Partnering with Baseball United for TRYOUT allows us to elevate that mission by offering young Japanese players the opportunity of a lifetime – to transform their lives through sport, and to do so on a truly international platform. We are grateful to Mr Shaikh and the entire Baseball United team for their collaboration, and we can’t wait to have our two winners take the field in Dubai.”

Baseball United was co-founded by Shaikh, John Miedreich, and MLB Hall of Famers, Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera in November of 2022. Its ownership group now includes 20 MLB legends, including Hall of Famer, Adrián Beltré and stars Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, Albert Pujols, Ronald Acuña Jr., Robinson Chirinos, and Matt Barnes. The league currently has four franchises: the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Arabia Wolves, and the Mid East Falcons. All four franchises will compete in the league’s first season from November 14 to December 14. All games will be played at Baseball United Ballpark in Dubai.