Baseball United season one tickets now on sale

Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced today that tickets are now on sale exclusively through the District by Zomato app for the league’s first full season.

The competition will feature Baseball United’s four founding franchises—the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Arabia Wolves, and Mid East Falcons—playing a total of 21 games in 30 days at Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens.

The season will begin with a historic three-game series between Mumbai and Karachi on November 14, 15, and 16, and will conclude with a best-of-three championship series on December 12, 13, and 14 (if necessary). Dubai’s home team, the Wolves, will play their first game on November 18 against the Cobras.

The teams feature top professional players from 25 countries, including Japan, the Philippines, Canada, Mexico, India, Pakistan, Germany, and the United States. Players have competed in top leagues such as Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB), and several have participated in Baseball United’s previous events in Dubai over the last two years.

“After more than three years of building and so much work from so many people, we are finally ready for Season One,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Baseball United. “Each event we’ve hosted here in Dubai has grown bigger and bigger, as more and more fans continue to fall in love with the ballpark experience. The grandstands at our games are full of families from all over the world, with a mix of new fans and longtime baseball lovers. We are grateful for the support from the community here in Dubai and across the GCC, and we hope to host even more people at Baseball United Ballpark.”

Ticket prices range from AED 49 ($13) for General Admission seating to AED 119 ($32) for reserved Diamond Club seating behind home plate. The games include a full food and beverage experience, with several local and international food vendors and multiple bars. Games will be played every day except Monday, with reduced pricing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Following last month’s pre-sale, limited tickets remain for the Opening Weekend series between Mumbai and Karachi.

The league will also take a short break during the National Day holiday, with promotional activities scheduled in partnership with Emirates Dubai 7’s. The season’s full schedule is available at baseballunited.com.

Baseball United was co-founded by Shaikh and several MLB legends, including Hall of Famers Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, and Adrián Beltré. The league’s February event averaged nearly four million viewers per game. Season One will be broadcast internationally, with official partners to be announced later this month.