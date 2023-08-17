Baseball United announces official schedule for its november Dubai showcase

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, announced today the official dates and times of its Dubai Showcase games.

The Showcase will take place from Friday, November 10th to Sunday, November 12th, in Dubai. All games will be played at Dubai International Stadium – a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a baseball field.

The first game in Baseball United history – and the first professional baseball game in the history of the entire region - will feature a world-renowned, international rivalry – India versus Pakistan. The Mumbai Cobras will serve as the home team, hosting the Karachi Monarchs on Friday, November 10th, at 7 p.m. GST (11 a.m. EST, 8:30 p.m. IST).

This historic matchup brings together the most populous metropolitan areas of the region’s two largest nations.

“Mumbai vs Karachi might be the most epic way to open any sports league,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United President, CEO, and Majority Owner. “When teams from those two nations compete in cricket, nearly 500 million people watch. If we can inspire even a small fraction of that viewership, it will be an incredible stage for baseball in the region. And from an attendance standpoint, we are looking forward to welcoming baseball fans from all walks of life – and from dozens of different countries – to enjoy this classic showdown.”

Roughly half the population of the UAE is comprised of Indians and Pakistanis. In addition, according to Baseball United’s research, there are 800,000 avid baseball fans comprising more than a dozen nationalities living with the UAE. Fifty-percent of those avid baseball fans live in Dubai.

The remainder of the Showcase schedule will include a doubleheader on Saturday, November 11th, beginning with the Karachi Monarchs hosting the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 2 p.m. GST. The second game will feature the Mumbai Cobras versus the home team, Dubai Wolves.

The evening game will begin at 6 p.m. GST. Saturday’s games will represent a historic milestone for the UAE, with both its professional baseball franchises debuting on the same day.

The Showcase finale will feature a new inter-Emirates sports rivalry, with the Dubai Wolves taking on the Abu Dhabi Falcons at 6 p.m. GST.

Baseball United will also host a headline concert each night of the Showcase following the evening games. The concerts will begin roughly 45 minutes following the end of the game. Fans who have tickets to the game will be allowed to attend that evening’s concert at no extra charge. Performers will be announced next month.

The Showcase will also include a Fan Fest that is free to the public outside of the stadium. Brands, partners, and vendors will be on hand providing baseball-related experiences and activities, as well as various other sports and music activations. Food and drinks will also be available.

Opening and closing ceremonies are also planned, with details to be shared soon.

“We are working hard to bring baseball, music, and entertainment together in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Shaikh. “There will be a price point for everyone, with great seats available across the transformed ‘ballpark.’ And everyone who attends will become a part of history, as we bring professional baseball here to the Middle East and South Asia for the first time. Tickets will go on sale soon, and I really encourage all baseball and sports fans to join us for a great experience.”