Baseball United announces new dates and new format for Dubai Showcase event

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, announced today new dates and an evolved approach for its inaugural Dubai Showcase event.

The Showcase will feature two Baseball United All-Star teams playing a two-game series on November 24th and 25th of this year, recognized as Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. The Showcase will celebrate Baseball United’s core value of unity and will be preceded by a weeklong calendar of community events.

“Unity is not only built into our name at Baseball United, it’s ingrained in our DNA,” said Kash Shaikh, CEO, Chairman, and Majority Owner, of Baseball United.

“Since we began this journey, every person in our organization has been passionate about bringing people together through the game we all love. Instead of focusing on the sports rivalries that will excite our fans in the future, we wanted to hero the unity that has ignited our league since its inception. And what better way to do that than spending Thanksgiving weekend here in the UAE, watching our league’s best stars from a dozen different countries all playing with the words ‘United’ across their chests.”



The two teams will be called the Baseball United East All-Stars and Baseball United West All-Stars and will include 22 professional players and three prospects per team.

Of the 44 total professional players, at least 75% will have Major League Baseball experience. Baseball United’s inaugural Draft will now be held virtually on Monday, October 23rd, with All-Star rosters announced on Wednesday, October 25th. The Showcase will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

“We fully support Baseball United’s decision to evolve the dates and format of their Showcase event,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, of the Emirates Cricket Board. “Together, we’re looking forward to hosting fans from across the world at Dubai International Stadium for this premier event.”



Tickets for the Baseball United All-Star Showcase will go on sale Thursday, October 19th, with special “early bird” pricing in place for the first seven days. To purchase tickets, fans can visit baseballunited.com/tickets, or purchase directly via the league’s ticketing partner, Platinumlist. Early bird tickets start at 49 AED ($13) for Outfield Boxes and 199 AED ($54) for luxury Diamond Club seats behind Homeplate.

