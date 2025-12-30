India Open 2026 moves to IG Indoor Stadium as tickets go on sale

The India Open will be staged at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi for the first time when the tournament returns from January 13 to 18, 2026, marking a significant upgrade in venue capacity and spectator experience.



The move to the IG Indoor Stadium, which can accommodate over 8,000 fans, represents a major scale-up for India’s premier international badminton tournament. The expanded venue more than doubles the seating capacity of the previous arena and reflects the growing profile of the event on the global circuit.

Tickets for the 2026 edition are now on sale, priced from INR 400 onwards, with premium seating capped at INR 1,750. The organisers have also introduced a phased early-bird discount structure, allowing fans who book in advance to avail discounts of up to 50 per cent. Tickets are available exclusively online through the tournament’s official ticketing partner.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India under the aegis of the Badminton World Federation, the tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 750 category. The event offers up to 11,000 world ranking points and carries a total prize purse of USD 950,000.

Bigger venue

The 2026 India Open is expected to feature a strong international field alongside leading Indian players. Fans can expect to see several of the sport’s biggest names, including reigning world and Olympic contenders, as well as India’s established stars and emerging talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India, said, “Moving the India Open to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this year marks an important step in the tournament’s evolution. The larger venue allows us to accommodate significantly more fans while delivering a better on-ground experience for players and spectators alike. As Indian badminton continues to grow in stature, our flagship events must evolve in step, creating spaces where the sport, the athletes and the fans can all thrive together.”

