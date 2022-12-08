Badminton
World Tour Final LIVE: HS Prannoy v/s Lu Guang Zu - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from HS Prannoy's clash against Lu Guang Zu at the BWF World Tour Finals.
After falling to a hard fought loss against Japan's Kodai Naraoka, HS Prannoy will take on Lu Guang Zu in what is a must win clash for both the players on Thursday.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Prannoy v/s Lu HEAD TO HEAD
HS Prannoy does not have a favourable record against Lu Guang Zu. The Indian had lost their only encounter 19-21, 22-20, 19-21 at the French Open Round of 16 earlier this year.
- 8 Dec 2022 7:58 AM GMT
MUST WIN CONTEST!
This is a must win contest for both HS Prannoy and Lu Guang Zu. While the former lost to Kodai Naraoka in his first clash yesterday, the latter went down to World Champion Viktor Axlesen.
A loss here would mean, the end of the World Tour Finals dream for both Prannoy and Zu. A lot to play for today!
- 8 Dec 2022 7:34 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
HS Prannoy finds himself in a must win situation as he takes on China's Lu Guang Zu in their second match at his debut BWF World Tour Finals appearance.
Stay tuned!