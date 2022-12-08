Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

World Tour Final LIVE: HS Prannoy v/s Lu Guang Zu - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from HS Prannoy's clash against Lu Guang Zu at the BWF World Tour Finals.

HS Prannoy at the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo) Semifinals
X

HS Prannoy at the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-08T13:48:15+05:30

After falling to a hard fought loss against Japan's Kodai Naraoka, HS Prannoy will take on Lu Guang Zu in what is a must win clash for both the players on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2022-12-08 07:32:28
Badminton BWF World Tour Finals HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X