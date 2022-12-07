Badminton
World Tour Final LIVE - HS Prannoy in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2022 BWF World Tour Final.
HS Prannoy is the sole Indian in contention at the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. He is drawn in Group A of men's singles and will take on Japan's Kodai Naraoka in his first match on Wednesday.
- 7 Dec 2022 9:09 AM GMT
"I am excited to start my BWF World Tour Finals campaign"
- 7 Dec 2022 8:56 AM GMT
How they qualified for the World Tour Finals
HS Prannoy was ranked third among the eight who qualified for the World Tour Finals in the Race to Guangzhou Rankings.
- 7 Dec 2022 8:38 AM GMT
HS Prannoy v/s Kodai Naraoka
HS Prannoy will take on the rising Japanese star Kodai Naraoka in his debut match at the BWF World Tour Finals. He will be playing on court 1 and will be in action in a bit.
- 7 Dec 2022 8:19 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
HS Prannoy kickstarts his maiden BWF World Tour Campaign in Bangkok, Thailand today. Does the Arjuna Awardee have what it takes to go all the way?
