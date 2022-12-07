Log In
Badminton

World Tour Final LIVE - HS Prannoy in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2022 BWF World Tour Final.

HS Prannoy BWF World Tour Rankings Badminton
HS Prannoy (Source: Twitter/SAI_Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-07T14:39:44+05:30

HS Prannoy is the sole Indian in contention at the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. He is drawn in Group A of men's singles and will take on Japan's Kodai Naraoka in his first match on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2022-12-07 08:16:53
Badminton HS Prannoy BWF World Tour Finals 
