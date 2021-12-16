BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Defending champion PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with straight-game wins in their respective singles round of 16 matches here on Thursday. World number 7 Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.

With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3. Sindhu also avenged her twin loss to Chochuwong this season -- group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March.

With delightful mixture of precise attack & wall-like defence reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 beat 🇹🇭's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-14, 21-18 in the R16 and made her way into the quarter finals at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 👊#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/8XlT7u2Bgy — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 16, 2021

The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals. In the men's singles, 12th seed Srikanth outplayed unseeded Guang Zu Lu of China 21-10, 21-15 to enter the last eight. Indians, however, suffered defeats in both the women's and men's doubles in the pre-quarterfinals.



The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 15-21 to the Thai duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 20-22 21-18 15-21 defeat to Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. Sindhu took an early 5-1 lead but Chochuwong rallied to narrow the gap to 5-4 and then to 10-9.

The Indian zoomed ahead from there on as she made it 15-10 and then 19-11 to pocket the first game. The second game was a tighter affair though Sindhu began on the front foot with a 3-0 lead. Sindhu led 11-6 at the change of ends and the second half saw some long rallies with the Thai player winning a few of them. Sindhu was leading 16-10 but Chochuwong made a comeback of sort as she reduced the gap to 18-15 and then to 19-18.

Sindhu won a crucial point after a long rally to make it 20-18 before winning the second game and the match. Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia's Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 in the second round on Tuesday. Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy are scheduled to play their round of 16 matches later on Thursday.