PV Sindhu climbed back to the top-5 in the women's singles BWF World Rankings for the first time since November 2022 on Tuesday.

In fact, she has climbed from 11th to fifth in merely 45 days and has also qualified for the 2026 season-ending World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

The Indonesian restored the attacking game that once made Sindhu a menace to every top-ten opponent, and he has added to it.

Her coach, Irwansyah, joined the team early last year. Most of what has changed since then can be traced to his work.

A layoff of around four months ended her 2025 season early. She opened 2026 at world No. 18, and there were apprehensions about her future in the sport.

The climb is easier to appreciate against where it began. Sindhu suffered a stress fracture in her left ankle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the four years that followed produced a player who looked like a shadow of her best.

After four years, PV Sindhu has once again broken into the world’s top five.✨️👏🥳 What went into her return to the top? From overcoming injuries and ending a 19-month title drought to winning the Japan Open and HYLO Open, Sindhu has rebuilt her season through changes in her training, fitness, recovery and approach to the game. What has made this comeback possible? Watch to know more.👇 #badminton #indianbadminton #indiansports

The most visible change is her willingness to move forward. She now follows a smash from the backcourt by getting to the net quickly, and she wins points there with dribbles and tight exchanges that she once left to others.

In Tokyo during the Japan Open, she took the shuttle early and dominated the forecourt, which robbed Yamaguchi of time.

The second change is mental. Sindhu has long been known for hasty challenges and for tightening when a lead appears. This year she has been calmer.

After her Japan Open final, she described how Irwansyah reset her when Yamaguchi came back late in the second game.

Her video reviews have also become sharper, and the final point in Tokyo was won by overturning an on-court call.

Former India chief coach Vimal Kumar described her result as a change in method rather than a change in form, and that reading fits the evidence.

"It was always a matter of getting the tactics right, playing with patience and discipline, and cutting down on unforced errors," he had written in a social media post after Sindhu's 2026 Japan Open triumph.

The third change is a more patient approach to the calendar. Sindhu did not try to rebuild her ranking through an overloaded schedule. She returned gradually and has been selective since.

After a busy European swing, she skipped the Korea Open and the Kumamoto Masters to recover for December.

At 31, with an ankle that once ended a season, that restraint is a competitive decision.

The results began arriving in January, when she reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 on her return from an injury layoff.

The breakthrough came in July at the Japan Open. She beat world No. 5 Han Yue in the round of 16, advanced through the quarter-final on a walkover from Nozomi Okuhara, and reached the final when Chen Yu Fei retired hurt in the second game of their semi-final.

Against Yamaguchi, she won 21-17, 21-17. It was her first completed-match win over the Japanese in four years, and Yamaguchi had beaten her twice earlier in 2026.

The title carried several firsts. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Japan Open and the oldest women’s singles champion at a Super 750 event.

It ended a title drought of almost two years that dated back to the Syed Modi International in 2024, and it was her biggest win since the 2019 World Championships.

“I had tears in my eyes,” she said afterwards, as she spoke of ignoring those who asked whether she was finished.

There were struggles still. She went out in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Asian Games and criticised the cramped schedule, a reminder that her body still has limits.

However, she bounced back.

At the 2026 French Open Super 750 in October, she reached the final and won the opening game against world No. 1 An Se-young before losing the match. The runner-up points lifted her into the top ten, to eighth.

A week later she won the Hylo Open in Germany without dropping a game, beating Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the final. The 9,200 points from that title moved her to No. 6, her highest position in nearly four years.

Sindhu was absent from Kumamoto, but the draw there did some of the work for her. Defending champion Ratchanok Intanon, who began the week at No. 5, lost in the round of 16 and gave up a large share of the points she was defending.

Sindhu sat on 74,421 points. Her closest challengers, Tomoka Miyazaki and Pornpawee Chochuwong, needed the title to pass her, but Yamaguchi won it instead.

It would be a mistake to overstate what No. 5 means. An Se-young remains well clear at the top, and the women’s field is deep with Chinese, Japanese and Thai players who beat each other regularly.

Sindhu’s own peak was No. 2, which she attained twice in 2017 and once in 2018, is still far.

She has one more chance this year to extend the run: the 2026 World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on December 9-13, her first appearance since 2021, when she finished runner-up.

In 2018 she became the only Indian to win the season finale, so the stage is familiar.

At 31, she has changed her tactics, her temperament and her schedule at once.

For the first time in four years, the question around Sindhu is not if she is done but about how high she can go.