"I'll pick badminton over cricket any time," says Sunil Gavaskar

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar revealed that badminton, not cricket, is his favourite sport. He went on to add that he is a big fan of the sport and would rather watch a badminton match over a game of cricket.

He even compared India’s 2022 Thomas Cup triumph to the famous 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

"I would play badminton. That’s my favourite sport. You ask me to watch cricket and badminton, I’ll go for badminton any time. It’s just a fabulous sport and I think India is doing so well in recent times," he said in a video shared by Sony Sports.

"Winning the Thomas Cup a couple of years ago is almost like India winning the World Cup in 83. So there’s a lot of progress and we’ve had great champions. I love watching the sport,” Gavaskar said in a video shared by Sony Sports on social media.

"In recent times, some of the rallies, they go on for a couple of minutes. I saw one which was like 100 shots. It was a doubles match and doubles are more likely to have these rallies. It’s amazing, their reflexes and everything," Gavaskar added.

In 2022, India defeated the 14-time champions Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup for the first time.

The Indian squad included Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat in singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun & Dhruv Kapila, and Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in the doubles.

Gavaskar also revealed that he has a personal connection to the growing sport of pickleball. “I’ve got a little stake in a pickleball team,” he said.