Watch: 25-year-old man dies after collapsing during badminton game

In a deeply unfortunate turn of events, a 25-year-old man lost his life after collapsing mid-game during a badminton match at an indoor court in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Gundla Rakesh, was reportedly employed with a private firm and hailed from RTC X Roads. He had gone to play at a stadium in the Uppal Bhagyath area, where he suddenly collapsed while participating in a doubles match.

The entire incident was recorded on the court's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

It shows Rakesh engaging in a spirited rally before pausing to pick up the shuttlecock after a point. As he prepares to resume play, he unexpectedly falls to the ground. Fellow players rushed to assist him immediately, with one of them attempting CPR on the spot.

Rakesh was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. However, medical personnel declared him “brought dead” upon arrival. The tragic incident occurred around 7:30 pm, according to local reports.

Uppal police have registered a case and are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination. Preliminary assessments suggest a sudden cardiac arrest may have been the cause, as confirmed by Sub-Inspector A Madhava Reddy.

This shocking event has once again spotlighted the rising concerns over cardiac issues among seemingly healthy young adults. With similar incidents occurring during gym workouts and sports matches across India, health experts are urging the youth to undergo regular cardiovascular screenings and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Rakesh was the son of Gundla Venkateswarlu, a former Deputy Sarpanch from Tallada in Khammam district. His sudden and unexpected death has left the community in shock, raising urgent questions about hidden health risks in physically active individuals.