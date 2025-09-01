Badminton: Vansh-Shravani beat Lalramsanga-Taarini to win India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune

It was a golden day for India at the 2025 India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune as the young Indian shuttlers Vansh Dev-Shravani Walekar and Aanya Bisht-Angel Punera secured two titles in doubles events.

Kazuma Kawano of Japan claimed a memorable double crown winning the U-19 men’s singles and doubles.

In an all-Indian mixed doubles final, the unseeded duo Vansh Dev & Shravani Walekar produced a commanding display to defeat second seeds C Lalramsanga & Taarini Suri in straight games 21-12, 21-13. The pair sealed the gold in just 28 minutes, marking a memorable triumph.