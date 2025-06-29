US Open Badminton: Ayush, Tanvi smash into their maiden Super 300 finals

Young Indian badminton players Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma advanced to their first BWF Super 300 finals at the 2025 US Open held at the Mid-America Centre in Iowa, USA, on Saturday.

Ayush Shetty defeated top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in a three-game thriller (21-23, 21-15, 21-14), while 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma outplayed (21-14, 21-16) higher-ranked Polina Buhrova of Ukraine.

Tanvi again showcased her deceptive gameplay, dominating the semifinal to become the first Indian woman to reach a final in the 2025 BWF World Tour. Despite a late push from Buhrova in the second game, Tanvi secured a comfortable victory.

She now faces seasoned American player Beiwen Zhang in the final, aiming to claim India's first BWF World Tour title of 2025.

Tanvi Sharma storms into the Finals🔥

Tanvi Sharma books her first ever S300 Finals as she wins against Polina Buhrova in straight games, both games had moments where Polina was inching close but Tanvi proved her mettle

Maiden Final for Ayush Shetty

Following her compatriot, the 20-year-old Ayush has also advanced to the summit clash of the tournament with the biggest win of his career against the seasoned campaigner Cho Tien Chen.

Ayush started strongly, leading 19-14 in the first game, but Chou’s experience shone through as he fought back to win 23-21 after a deuce. Ayush regrouped with determination, dominating the next two games (21-15, 21-14) to secure his place in his first-ever final on the BWF World Tour.

Having reached his third semifinal of 2025, Ayush finally overcame this hurdle to make the maiden final. He now faces Canada’s Brian Yang on Sunday, aiming to clinch his first BWF World Tour title.