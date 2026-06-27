US Open 2026: Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, Kidambi Srikanth enter semis

India's Devika Sihag upset third seed Riko Gunji of Japan, while Rounak Chouhan continued his dream run to reach the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament on Friday.

Devika kept her nerves in the business end of both the games to beat Gunji 22-20, 21-19 in the women’s singles quarterfinals, while Chouhan defeated Israel’s Misha Zilberman 23-21, 21-11 in just 38 minutes to reach his first men’s singles BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal.

Later in the day, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth packed off Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 in the other quarterfinals to raise hopes of an all-India final on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Chouhan will face eighth seed Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei while Srikanth will take on fourth seed Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

Meanwhile, Devika will face second seed Line Christophersen in the semifinal. The Dane got the better of India’s Tanvi Sharma in the quarterfinals 21-16, 11-21, 21-11.

In the other quarterfinal clash, Rakshitha Sree went down 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 against Canada’s Rachel Chan.