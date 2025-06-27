US Open Badminton: Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma advance to quarterfinals

The young Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open Super 300 Tournament at Mid-America Centre, Iowa, United States, on Thursday.

Ayush Shetty got the better of his compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in a tight three-game (21-12, 13-21, 21-15) second-round match, while Tanvi took down Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, 21-18, 21-16.

Ayush will now take on the former junior world champion Kuo Kuan-lin of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal on Friday.

16-year-old Tanvi, who upset a second-seeded player in first round, registered her second consecutive win against a higher-ranked player to advance to the last eight of her first World Tour event of 2025.

In the quarterfinals, Tanvi will take on Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa, who booked her place in the final eight with a tight-three game (21-17, 20-22, 21-13) win over India's Aakarshi Kashyap.

In the men's doubles, the young Indian duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Renthinasabapathi clinched a straight-game (21-10, 21-17) win against the Canadian pair of Lai and Yakura.

Meanwhile, the other young Indian women's singles players, Anmol Kharb and Ira Sharma, faced a second-round exit from the competition after losing their respective matches to Danish and Ukrainian opponents.