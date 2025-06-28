US Open Badminton: Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma progress to semifinals

Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma continued their solid run to reach the semifinals of the 2025 US Open Super 300 Tournament at Mid-America Centre, Iowa, United States, on Friday.

Ayush Shetty got the better of Junior World Champion Kuo Kuan Lin in a straight game (22-20, 21-9) quarterfinal, while Tanvi took down Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia, 21-13, 21-16.

The 20-year-old is having a brilliant year, as he reached his third semi-final on the BWF World Tour 2025 after the Orleans Masters and Taipei Open.

Ayush will have a tougher task ahead as he will be taking on the much-experienced top-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, who defeated Ayush at the Taipei Open, in the semifinal on Saturday.

Ayush Shetty defeated 2022 Junior World Champions Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-9 to reach the semifinal of the US Open 2023



Maiden Super 300 semifinal for Tanvi

16-year-old Tanvi took her dream run to the semifinal with a straight-game win against a higher-ranked player, to reach her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 semi-final.

Tanvi is getting a lot of limelight because of her quality drop shots from the back court at this US Open, which included a straight-game win against Letshanaa in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Tanvi will take on in-form Polina Buhrova of Ukraine, who upset the third seeded Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal match,