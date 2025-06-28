Badminton
US Open Badminton: Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma progress to semifinals
Ayush advanced to his third semifinal of the year with a straight-game win over a former junior world champion.
Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma continued their solid run to reach the semifinals of the 2025 US Open Super 300 Tournament at Mid-America Centre, Iowa, United States, on Friday.
Ayush Shetty got the better of Junior World Champion Kuo Kuan Lin in a straight game (22-20, 21-9) quarterfinal, while Tanvi took down Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia, 21-13, 21-16.
The 20-year-old is having a brilliant year, as he reached his third semi-final on the BWF World Tour 2025 after the Orleans Masters and Taipei Open.
Ayush will have a tougher task ahead as he will be taking on the much-experienced top-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, who defeated Ayush at the Taipei Open, in the semifinal on Saturday.
Maiden Super 300 semifinal for Tanvi
16-year-old Tanvi took her dream run to the semifinal with a straight-game win against a higher-ranked player, to reach her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 semi-final.
Tanvi is getting a lot of limelight because of her quality drop shots from the back court at this US Open, which included a straight-game win against Letshanaa in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Tanvi will take on in-form Polina Buhrova of Ukraine, who upset the third seeded Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal match,