Unnati Hooda wins 2026 Polish Open

India’s upcoming badminton star Unnati Hooda gave an example of her fine form as she lifted the USD 20,000 Polish Open on Sunday.

The teenager beat second seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine in a three set thriller 10-21, 21-15, 21-8 lasting 47 minutes.

The Indian, world number 28 and top seed, was down 10-21 in the first set, but fought back to win the next two games 21-15, 21-8 and claim the women’s singles title in Poland.





This is Unnati’s second International Challenge title.

Unnati, aged 14, became the youngest Indian badminton player to win a Super 100 BWF World Tour title after winning the Odisha Open 2022.