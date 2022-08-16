14-year-old Unnati Hooda tops National Junior Selection Trials

Unnati Hooda, the youngest shuttler to win a BWF Super 100 event at Odisha Open this year, topped the National junior selection trials which concluded on Monday.

The Haryana-born shuttler defeated Rakshitha Sree and Anupama Upadhyaya in the play-offs to decide the top three positions.

Hooda, 14, registered a 10-21, 21-17, 21-14 win over Anupama and beat Sree 18-21, 21-18, 23-21 in another match.

Hooda claimed wins in all three of her league matches to top Group C.

Hooda, who had made it to the senior Indian team for the Uber Cup, beat Sreshta Reddy K 21-19, 21-17 before prevailing 21-9, 21-15 over Devika Sihag. She also notched up a thrilling 18-21, 21-19, 21-15 win over Sriyanshi Valishetty.

The four-day trials were conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) from August 12 to 15, to pick the players for TOPS development group, national camp and international tournaments, including BWF World Junior Championships, till December this year.

The World Junior Championships are scheduled to be held in Santander, Spain from October 17 to 30.