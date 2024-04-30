Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Uber Cup 2024 Live: Indian women's team trail 0-4 to China- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live action from the final group stage tie between India and China at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China.

Uber Cup 2024 Live: Indian womens team trail 0-4 to China- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
X

Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra and Anmol Kharb in action for India at Uber Cup 2024

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 April 2024 4:16 AM GMT

Uber Cup 2024 live:- Indian women's badminton team is up against the host China in the final group stage tie at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

India has already confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals with two consecutive wins over Canada and Singapore respectively.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-04-30 01:30:44
>Load More
Uber CupBadminton
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X