Uber Cup 2024 Live: Indian women's team trail 0-4 to China- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Badminton
Uber Cup 2024 Live: Indian women's team trail 0-4 to China
Catch all the live action from the final group stage tie between India and China at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China.
Uber Cup 2024 live:- Indian women's badminton team is up against the host China in the final group stage tie at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.
India has already confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals with two consecutive wins over Canada and Singapore respectively.
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 30 April 2024 4:14 AM GMT
Tie score:- India 0-4 China
WS1 - Isharani Baruah 12-21, 10-21 Chen Yufei
WD1: Priya-Shruti 13-21, 12-21 Chen-Jia
WS2: Anmol Kharb 9-21, 1-4,(r) Han Yue
WD2: Simran-Ritika 9-21, 10-21 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT
Chinese pair takes the lead with their powerful smashes and agressive play
Game-2: Simran-Ritika 10-21 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 4:06 AM GMT
A good lead for Liu-Tan at the second mid-game interval
Game-2: Simran-Ritika 6-11 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 3:55 AM GMT
A full on error play post mid-game by the Indians, drops the game
Game-1: Simran-Ritika 9-21 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 3:49 AM GMT
The Chinese takes a decent lead at the mid-game with two consecutive drop shot
Game-1: Simran-Ritika 7-11 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
An excellent deceptive shot from Simran to find an accurate placement
Game-1: Simran-Ritika 4-4 Liu-Tan
- 30 April 2024 3:33 AM GMT
