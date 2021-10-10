Badminton
Uber Cup LIVE - India v/s Spain - Malvika Bansod wins- Updates, Results, Score, Blog
Follow us for all the live updates from India's clash against Spain in the 2020 Uber Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against Spain in the Uber Cup.
The Indian challenge against Spain will be led by the veteran Saina Nehwal, who will also kick start the proceedings for India in this edition of the Uber Cup. With no Carolina Marin in the Spanish squad, India will be eyeing to pocket this tie and kick off their campaign in style.
Live Updates
- 10 Oct 2021 8:25 AM GMT
A lot of chit chat
The Indians lose a point and they are indulging in a long chit chat on what went wrong. INTERESTING!
- 10 Oct 2021 8:24 AM GMT
Consecutive points for Spain
Lopez-Usle pocket three consecutive points, but Crasto-Panda still have a 10-point lead at 17-7.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:23 AM GMT
17-4
This is not even funny now. Just how good have Crasto and Panda been!
- 10 Oct 2021 8:22 AM GMT
10-point lead
Three consecutive points for Indians and they lead 14-4. Nothing going Spain's way.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:19 AM GMT
11-4
Yet another massive lead for India at the mid-game break. Lopez and Usle look down and out. Do not think there is going to be any comeback from the Spanish duo from here.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:17 AM GMT
6-point lead
The Indians stretch their lead to six points at 8-2. The Spanish duo has no idea what has hit them.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:15 AM GMT
6-2
It seems as if there is no stopping Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda today. The lead 6-2.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:13 AM GMT
Early lead for India
Tanisha-Rutaparna continues from where they left off and take an early 3-1 lead.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:12 AM GMT
"Defence ko apna strong rakhna hai"
"We need to keep our defence strong. We will get loose shots," Tanisha quips in the break.
- 10 Oct 2021 8:11 AM GMT
And it is indeed!
Tanisha Crasto - Rutaparna Panda take the first game 21-10 in 15 minutes. This was one-sided. Will the Spaniards be able to hit back?