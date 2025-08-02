"Trying again" – Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap rekindle married life

A fortnight after announcing separation, the Indian badminton power couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have decided to rekindle their relationship and give love another shot.

“Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are — trying again,” the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

Saina had taken to her social media on July 14, 2025 to announce separation with Parupalli Kashyap, ending nearly seven years of marriage.

Nehwal and Kashyap, both once trainees at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, had tied the knot back in 2018.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time,” Nehwal had shared then.

Nehwal and Kashyap are Indian badminton's most recognised couple.

While Nehwal had clinched the women's singles bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and reached a high of world No 1 during her peak, Kashyap had bagged the men's singles gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.