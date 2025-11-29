Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter Syed Modi International final

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved into the women’s doubles final of the Syed Modi International Super 300 with a confident straight-game win over Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Indian duo, competing in only their second tournament since Gayatri’s return from a long injury layoff, registered a 21-11, 21-15 victory to stay on course for back-to-back titles.

Treesa and Gayatri controlled the opening game with disciplined rallies and sharp placement. From 8-7, they built momentum to enter the interval 11-7 ahead and maintained pressure throughout, closing the game as the Malaysians faltered with consecutive unforced errors.

The second game was more competitive, with both sides trading points early on. The Indians edged ahead 11-10 at the mid-game break, then created a decisive cushion at 17-14. Five match points followed after a Malaysian error, and another long shuttle from Ting confirmed the result.

Treesa and Gayatri will face Japan’s eighth seeds Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in Sunday’s final as they chase their second straight Syed Modi crown.

India’s singles challenge, however, ended in the semifinals. Unnati Hooda fell 15-21, 10-21 to Turkey’s Neslihan Arın, while Tanvi Sharma, who earlier shocked former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, lost 17-21, 16-21 to Japan’s Hina Akechi.

In mixed doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Treesa exited after a 17-21, 19-21 defeat to Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Bernadine Anindya Wardana.