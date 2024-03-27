Treesa/Gayatri in tough spot for Paris after early exit from Spain Masters

Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand suffered an early exit in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament on Tuesday putting their qualification chances for the 2024 Paris Olympics in jeopardy.

The Indian pair, seeded fifth, lost 18-21, 22-20,18-21 to USA's Annie Xu and Kerry Xu, ranked 33rd. This loss will increase the gap between Treesa/Gayatri and other Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto who are much better placed at the moment.

Ashwini/Tanisha are ranked 20th in the Race to Paris qualification and have a much better than the 27th placed pair of Treesa/Gayatri.

Among other Indians, Mithun Manjunath secured two wins in the men's singles qualifiers to progress to the main draw.



In the opening round, Manjunath, a former national champion, prevailed 15-21, 24-22, 21-18 over compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy, who had claimed the 2022 world junior championships silver medal in Spain.

Manjunath then defeated Chinese Taipei's Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-13, 21-13 to storm into the main draw. The world no. 64 Indian will face another Taiwanese in Wang Tzu Wei in the main draw.

Indian doubles pair Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K outlasted Canada's Dong Adam (Xingyu) and Nyl Yakura 21-15, 28-30, 21-11 in a thrilling opener.

Sameer Verma also lost 10-21 14-21 to Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in the qualifier. He had defeated Alvaro Leal 21-9 21-12 in the first round.

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidmabi Srikanth will be in action today at Madrid Spain Masters while Kiran George and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will also start their campaign.