Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 6 — PV Sindhu vies a quarter final spot — Updates, score, results, blog
World no. 7, PV Sindhu to take on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 for a spot in the quarter-final.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Looking to stay in cruise control, World no. 7 PV Sindhu will be singularly parading onwards at the Tokyo Olympics and will hope to stay on course for a gold medal as she goes up against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt for a place in the quarter finals.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2021 1:08 AM GMT
Mia is not going to let Sindhu have this easy!
PV Sindhu has the pressure on her now as Mia is rising to the occasion here. Sindhu still with the 17-15 lead!
- 29 July 2021 1:05 AM GMT
PV Sindhu takes charge of the rallies now to maintain the lead here! Quick, nimble but smart play from PV Sindhu!
- 29 July 2021 1:04 AM GMT
Mia is closing in HOT here!
Spot of trouble for PV Sindhu as Mia Blichfeldt is bringing aggression to the table as well. She comes up now fast!
PV Sindhu still with the 14-11 lead!
- 29 July 2021 1:02 AM GMT
Mia powers back with big smashes. Sindhu, briefly falters. Mia still lags behind at 9-13.
- 29 July 2021 1:01 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is mixing it up here!
Pretty stylish playing by PV Sindhu here as she channels all her aggression on the court!
The Rio silver medallist is comfortably leading at 13-8!
- 29 July 2021 12:59 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is UP in the first mid-game interval!
Scathing attacks from PV Sindhu as she is simply relentless today. She takes the mid-game interval of the first game, 11-6!
- 29 July 2021 12:57 AM GMT
PV Sindhu plays shots with easy deception!
PV Sindhu is firing it up here and keeps charging ahead, 11-8. The World No. 7 keeps forcing errors from Mia as she makes them at the net!
- 29 July 2021 12:55 AM GMT
Mia Blichfeldt keeps the pressure on Sindhu!
Mid-length rallies are on early into the first game but PV Sindhu has the edge here as she leads 6-4!