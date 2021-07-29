Tokyo Olympics: A look at PV Sindhu's flawless run to the quarter-finals

The Indian ace female Shuttler, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has stormed her way into the quarter-finals with a dominating performance over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, thrashing her with a score of 21-15, 21-13. She is the only Indian hope in badminton and her performance at the Tokyo Olympics is building a genuine hope for medal contention now.

Her Road to Glory has a long way to go but her three matches so far, show her champion attitude. In her first group match against 58th ranked Ksenia Polikarpova, she got the better of her with a magnificent score of 21-7, 21-10.

The World No. 7, PV Sindhu also smashed her way through the 2nd group stage match against Hong Kong's NY Cheung beating her by 21-9, 21-16. Her scores show her consistent run at the Olympics as she is on her way to the quarterfinals.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has been the lead player in every game who has been uncontrollable by any opponent till now. With her presence in the quarters, she surely stands a healthy chance and will look to repeat or better her 2016 Olympic performance. Sindhu's road to quarters has been fascinating and from here, it's all going to be a tough but interesting journey.

She will face World No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-final clash. If all goes according to plan, she is bound to face a strong challenge from Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in the semis and top seed Chen Yufei of China for the gold medal match.