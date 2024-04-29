Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Indian men's team face England - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's team's second Group C clash against England at the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, on Monday.
The Indian men's badminton team, the defending champions, take on England in their second Group C clash at the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, on Monday.
The Indian men's team defeated Thailand 4-1 in their opening group clash.
A win against England today will take India closer to the quarterfinal.
2024-04-29 01:12:18
- 29 April 2024 1:20 AM GMT
Line-up: Kiran George replaces Priyanshu Rajawat
World no. 9 HS Prannoy will play the first singles of the tie against Harry Huang, ranked 106th in the world.
Complete line-up
HS Prannoy vs Harry Huang
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane-Sean Vendy
Kidambi Srikanth vs Nadeem Dalvi
MR Arjun- Dhruv Kapila vs Rory Eatson-Alex Green
Kiran George vs Cholan Kayan
- 29 April 2024 1:14 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Defending champions India take on England today at court 3 of Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium.
