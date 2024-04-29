Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Thomas Cup LIVE: Indian men's team face England - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian men's team's second Group C clash against England at the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, on Monday.

HS Prannoy Badminton
X

HS Prannoy will play the first singles of the five-match tie against England at the Thomas Cup on April 29, 2024. (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 April 2024 1:20 AM GMT

The Indian men's badminton team, the defending champions, take on England in their second Group C clash at the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, on Monday.

The Indian men's team defeated Thailand 4-1 in their opening group clash.

A win against England today will take India closer to the quarterfinal.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-04-29 01:12:18
BadmintonHS PrannoyLakshya SenKidambi SrikanthSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
