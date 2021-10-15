Badminton
Thomas Cup LIVE - India v/s Denmark Quarterfinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's quarterfinal clash against Denmark in the Thomas Cup 2020.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's quarterfinal clash against Denmark at the 2020 Thomas Cup.
The Indian women crashed out of the 2020 Uber Cup yesterday after falling to a 3-0 defeat against Japan in the quarterfinals. Can the men better them in the Thomas Cup and force their way into the semifinal with a win over Denmark?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the Ceres Arena.
Live Updates
- 15 Oct 2021 1:40 PM GMT
Denmark challenges!
Called in on the backline and that's landed on the line. Challenge lost for Denmark.
India leads 9-5!
- 15 Oct 2021 1:40 PM GMT
8-5
Brilliant stuff from Chirag Shetty and India open up a 3-point lead out of nowhere. That was stuff of dreams, the way he defended that smash and then converted it.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:39 PM GMT
Lucky for Shetty!
A powerful smash that hits the net, but luckily for India and Shetty it tips over. 2-point lead for India at 7-5.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:37 PM GMT
Nothing to separate
Nothing to separate both the teams at the moment. India did take a 5-4 lead, but that has been neutralised.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:36 PM GMT
4-4
Chirag keeps smashing and gets a point to level things up for India.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:36 PM GMT
Demark edges ahead!
A wonderful touch from Kim and Denmark nudge ahead at 4-3.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:35 PM GMT
Equalised
A bad judgement on the backline from Satwik and the scores are equalised at 3-3.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:34 PM GMT
What a serve!
That was beautiful from Satwik, making up for that service fault in the second game. The Danish pair had no chance. India leads 3-2.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:33 PM GMT
Chirag challenges!
That was called long, and it is indeed long. Challenge wasted. 1-1 in the deciding game.
- 15 Oct 2021 1:32 PM GMT
PRESSURE ON!
Pressure on for Satwik-Chirag. A lot rides on their young shoulders if India are to advance to the semifinals.