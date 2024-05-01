Badminton
Thomas cup 2024 Live: Indian men's team take on Indonesia in final group tie- Blog, Scores, Results, Updates
Catch all the live action from the final group tie between India and Indonesia at the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China.
Thomas Cup 2024 live:- Indian men's badminton team is up against the fourteen time champions, Indonesia in the final group stage tie at the Thomas Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Wednesday.
India has already confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals with two consecutive wins over Thailand and England respectively. The tie will start at 2:30 PM IST
Live Updates
- 1 May 2024 9:52 AM GMT
Almost identical scores in both games but this time Prannoy takes it after continuous errors from Ginting
Game-2: HS Prannoy 21-12 Anthony Ginting
Prannoy shows a much improved play in the second game, forcing Anthony to make errors using his consistent rally game.
- 1 May 2024 9:50 AM GMT
A powerful cross court smash from Prannoy, just three points away from taking the matchinto decider
Game-2: HS Prannoy 18-12 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:48 AM GMT
Prannoy extends his lead to a big one in the game with constant rally game
Game-2: HS Prannoy 16-11 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:44 AM GMT
Prannoy wins an outstanding rally to take a slight lead in the mid-game interval
Game-2: HS Prannoy 11-9 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:42 AM GMT
Prannoy finds the net on a return, scores level in this closely contested second game
Game-2: HS Prannoy 8-8 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:37 AM GMT
Ginting makes a lot of sideline errors, Prannoy takes the lead for the first time
Game-2: HS Prannoy 5-4 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:35 AM GMT
Prannoy gets a down the line smash to open his point count of the second game
Game-2: HS Prannoy 1-3 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:33 AM GMT
Ginting takes the game with a precisie drop on back court
Game-1: HS Prannoy 13-21 Anthony Ginting
Prannoy looks better in second half of the game but still takes the game with his constant points on attack.
- 1 May 2024 9:30 AM GMT
Plenty of unforced errors from Ginting, still takes on a decent 5 point lead
Game-1: HS Prannoy 12-17 Anthony Ginting
- 1 May 2024 9:25 AM GMT
A lucky net shot for Prannoy, trying to stay in the game with constant rallies
Game-1: HS Prannoy 9-15 Anthony Ginting