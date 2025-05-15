Thailand Open: Treesa-Gayatri's gritty comeback from injury ends in round two

Indian shuttlers had a disappointing second day at the Thailand Open 2025, as none of them managed to win their second-round matches at the Nimibutr Stadium, Thailand, on Thursday.

The hopes for the day rested on the shoulders of the young women's doubles pair, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. However, their campaign came to a pale end as they lost in straight games, 20-22, 14-21.

Returning from a long injury break, Treesa and Gayatri appeared less agile and not fully match-fit, eventually going down to the Japanese duo of Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara.

Despite being the third-seeded pair, the Indians were outplayed throughout the match and failed to take the lead at any point.

India's Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bow out in the second round of the Thailand Open after a close 20-22, 14-21 defeat to Japan's Riko Hirokami and Seira Hobara.

Malvika, Unnati bow down in the second round

In women’s singles, young Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to higher-seeded Thai opponents.

Malvika, facing former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, went down in straight games, 12-21, 16-21. Meanwhile, last week’s semi-finalist Unnati Hooda lost to top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Later in the day, Aakarshi Kashyap in women's singles and Tharun Mannepalli in men's singles also lost their respective second-round matches, ending India's campaign at this BWF Super 500 Tournament.

Tharun fought well before going down against the second-seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark (14-21, 16-21) while Supanida Katethong of Thailand made light work of Aakarshi in straight-games, 21-9, 21-14.